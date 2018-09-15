Strausborger Scores Winner on Walk-Off Wild Pitch

(Waldorf, MD.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (22-39) won the third game in the series against the New Britain Bees (28-34) 4-3, on a wild-pitch walk-off in the 12th inning.

The Bees opened the scoring in the top of the first, which they have now done in every game of the series. A groundout started the night, before James Skelton singled to put the first man aboard. A single from Deibinson Romero moved Skelton to second, with a wild pitch moving both men up to scoring position. Jason Rogers would push a groundball to second base, getting the second out of the inning but allowing Skelton to score the first run of the night.

After a scoreless first inning from Tommy Thorpe, the New Britain southpaw allowed a walk to Jon Griffin to lead off the second inning. Frank Martinez then doubled down the third base line, moving Griffin all the around to third. A groundout from Angelys Nina did enough to bring Griffin home, tying the game at one.

A scoreless third ensued, before Southern Maryland got the offense once again in the fourth. Devon Rodriguez singled to start the frame, moving to second and then third on singles from Griffin and Martinez. A double play groundout from Nina brought home Rodriguez, with Griffin scoring on a two-out single from Craig Maddox to put the Blue Crabs ahead 3-1.

Craig Stem settled in nicely on the mound for the Blue Crabs after the first inning, shutting down New Britain the rest of his night. The right-hander allowed just three hits over his final five innings, striking out eight hitters on the night as well. After six strong innings, Stem exited the game with a quality start and handed the two-run lead over to his bullpen.

The bullpen picked up right where Stem left off, as Sam Runion and Ryan Chaffee both worked 1-2-3 innings. The advantage was then handed over to the closer Cody Eppley in the ninth. The right-hander recorded two quick outs, before Jamar Walton extended the game with a single to right field. Jonathan Galvez then launched his 10th homerun of the season, tying the game at 3-3.

A scoreless bottom of the ninth sent the two teams into extra innings for the second time in this series. The tenth innings brought the same, as each team got runners on but nobody could capitalize and finish the game.

Shane Watson (5-0) came on in the top of the 11th, working back-to-back scoreless innings to send it to the bottom of the 12th. Ryan Strausborger led off that inning with a single, putting the winning run on first. A stolen base moved him to second, with a groundball sending him to third, 90 feet away from winning the game. An intentional walk was issued to Rodriguez, bringing up Griffin with one away in the inning. After six pitches, Sam Gervacio (0-4) threw a pitch wide of the catcher, bringing home Strausborger as the winning run on the wild pitch and giving Southern Maryland a 4-3 win.

The Blue Crabs return to action Sunday, September 16th for the series finale against the New Britain Bees. First pitch in the final game of the 2018 season is scheduled for 2:05 P.M. on Sunday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

