Revs Swept in DH, Playoff Hopes Still Alive

The York Revolution dropped both games of their doubleheader with the Somerset Patriots on Friday night, losing the opener 6-5 in eight innings and dropping the nightcap 7-4 in front of 4,077 fans at PeoplesBank Park.

The Revs drop back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month, but their playoff hopes remain intact. Entering the day needing exactly one win in their final four games to finish ahead of Long Island while having Somerset win the second half Liberty Division title to create a second wild card opening, the Revs will look to secure that victory as the series continues on Saturday night. York also needed Long Island to drop each of its final three games at Sugar Land, and received help as the Skeeters defeated the Ducks 3-1 in Friday's action.

The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the third inning of Game 1 when Justin Pacchioli came home on Craig Massey's double play grounder. The Patriots had runners at first and third with no outs, but Revs starter Logan Williamson limited the damage to just one run.

The Revs answered with five runs in the bottom of the third off Patriots starter Kyle Davies to go up 5-1. Alonzo Harris tied the game with an RBI single, Melky Mesa gave the Revs the lead with a two-run single, and Isaias Tejeda capped off the rally with a two-RBI single of his own.

The Patriots chipped away at the Revs' lead with one run in the fourth and another in the fifth to make it a 5-3 game.

Williamson was removed from the game after four and two-thirds innings. James Pugliese recorded the final out of the fifth to preserve the Revs' one-run lead.

Somerset tied the game at 5-5 in the sixth with two runs off Jonathan de Marte, scoring on a wild pitch on an RBI fielder's choice by Pacchioli.

The game remained tied through seven, forcing extra innings.

Justin Trapp led off the eighth with a triple for Somerset on a ball that was misplayed in left. The Patriots took a 6-5 lead on Pacchioli's sac fly to center and held on to win.

Zech Zinicola (2-1) earned the win after a scoreless inning in relief. Michael Click (2-1) suffered the loss. Ryan Kelly picked up his 23rd save of the season with a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

The Patriots got on the board first in Game 2 with a five-run rally against Revs starter Mitch Atkins in the second inning. Mike Fransoso, John Nester and Ramon Flores each hit RBI singles in the frame as the Patriots built an early 5-0 lead.

The Pats added another run in the third on Trapp's solo homer to left-center, making it a 6-0 game.

The Revs broke up the shutout in the bottom of the fifth off Patriots starter Duane Below, cutting into the deficit at 6-1. Alexi Casilla, who went 4-for-4 in the game, hit a one-out double to left-center, and Mesa brought him home with an RBI double to left-center.

The Patriots tacked on a run in the sixth to extend their lead to 7-1.

The Revs scored three in the seventh off Somerset reliever Chase Huchingson. Mesa drove in a run on an error, one run scored on a passed ball, and Welington Dotel brought another home with an RBI groundout to make it a 7-4 game, but that was as close as the Revs would get.

Below (9-6) earned the win after giving up just one run in five innings.

Entering the night tied for the league lead in wins, Atkins (12-7) suffered the loss after being charged with six runs in four innings. He struck out six batters and walked only one.

Notes: Casilla picked up his third four-hit game of the season. It's the Revs' 10th four-hit game overall. Atkins now has 137 strikeouts this season, just two behind Chris Cody's single-season franchise-record of 139 in 2013; Cody accomplished the feat in a 140-game season, while Atkins has posted his total in a 126-game season. The Revs playoff hopes are still alive after Long Island's loss to Sugar Land. If the Revs win one of their remaining two games and Long Island loses both of their remaining two games, the Revs will clinch the league's final playoff spot via a second wild card opening.

