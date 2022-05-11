Patriots Rally for 4-2 Road Win

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (18-10) defeated the Altoona Curve (13-16) by a final score of 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Chad Bell gave Somerset its first lead of the day with a two-run single that knocked in Jeisson Rosario and Michael Beltre.

Altoona got on the board first in the bottom of the second on a Brendan Citta triple that scored Matt Fraizer. Citta came home the following at-bat on a Tucupita Marcano sacrifice fly.

Somerset cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth after Jesus Bastidas brought home Beltre on a sacrifice fly.

Max Burt prevented further damage in the bottom half of the inning, throwing out Andres Alvarez at home on a potential inside-the-park home run.

The Patriots later tied it in the top of the eighth as Burt raced home from second on a sacrifice fly by Elijah Dunham.

Emmanuel Ramirez (1-0) struck out two batters in two scoreless innings to pick up the win. Mitch Spence allowed just two earned runs in six frames and fanned two batters in a no decision.

Tahnaj Thomas (2-2) gave up the two go-ahead runs in the top of the ninth for the loss.

