Patriots Rally for 4-2 Road Win
May 11, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (18-10) defeated the Altoona Curve (13-16) by a final score of 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Chad Bell gave Somerset its first lead of the day with a two-run single that knocked in Jeisson Rosario and Michael Beltre.
Altoona got on the board first in the bottom of the second on a Brendan Citta triple that scored Matt Fraizer. Citta came home the following at-bat on a Tucupita Marcano sacrifice fly.
Somerset cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth after Jesus Bastidas brought home Beltre on a sacrifice fly.
Max Burt prevented further damage in the bottom half of the inning, throwing out Andres Alvarez at home on a potential inside-the-park home run.
The Patriots later tied it in the top of the eighth as Burt raced home from second on a sacrifice fly by Elijah Dunham.
Emmanuel Ramirez (1-0) struck out two batters in two scoreless innings to pick up the win. Mitch Spence allowed just two earned runs in six frames and fanned two batters in a no decision.
Tahnaj Thomas (2-2) gave up the two go-ahead runs in the top of the ninth for the loss.
The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road on Thursday with a 6:00 pm game versus the Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Fans can catch all the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball.
