May 11, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 11, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN GAME ONE - The Portland Sea Dogs fell 11-4 in the first game of the series last night against the Hartford Yard Goats. Hartford started their scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Isaac Collins drew a lead-off walk then advanced to third on a single by Ezequiel Tovar. Michael Toglia then hit a groundball to Portland's shortstop, Christian Koss, who committed a fielding error and Collins was able to score. Brenton Doyle then ripped a two-run single to centerfield and the Yard Goats led, 3-0. The Sea Dogs scored their first run of the game in the top of the second inning. After Tyler Dearden doubled with one out, he scored on an RBI single by Pedro Castellanos and Portland was on the board, 3-1. The Yard Goats exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the second inning. Collins reached on a one-out double and then scored on a two-run homer by Ezequiel Tovar, his sixth of the year. Willie MacIver then hit a double to left field and scored on an RBI single by Michael Toglia, extending Hartford's lead, 6-1. A triple by Aaron Schunk and a single by Isaac Colins drove home four more runs and the Sea Dogs trailed, 10-1. Portland capitalized on a lead-off walk by Devlin Granberg in the top of the sixth inning. He advanced to third on a single by Cameron Cannon then scored on an RBI single to left field by Christian Koss, but the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 10-2. In the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, Schunk connected with his third home run of the season, extending Hartford's lead, 11-2. The Sea Dogs plated their final two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Kole Cottam grounded a ball to the shortstop Tovar who misplayed it, committing an error. Cannon then doubled to the rightfield corner, moving Cottam to third. An RBI groundout by Tyler Dearden brought home Cottam while Cannon scored on another RBI single by Pedro Castellanos.

GRANBERG GETS ON BASE - Devlin Granberg is currently on a seven game on-base streak which dates to May 3rd. During that time, he is batting .381 with a double, triple and two RBI. He has only struck out six times. Granberg has a .552 OBP with a 1.076 OPS.

OTHER ACTIVE STREAKS - RHP Frank German has not allowed an earned run in his last six games. During that time, he has pitched 8.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on two hits while striking out 15. He has not issued a walk.

BRAYAN BELLO NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK - Bello pitched a 7-inning complete game no-hitter on Thursday, May 5 giving the Sea Dogs a 3-1 victory in game two of a doubleheader in which the Sea Dogs won both games. In the game Bellow allowed one run, no hits, walked three and struck out five. It was the fifth no-hitter in franchise history and just the second one to occur at Hadlock Field. In five games this season, Bello has produced a 3-2 record. His 1.95 ERA ranks fifth in the Eastern League and his 37 strikeouts is sixth. Bello also ranks third in the league holding opponents to a .135 average and fifth in the league with a 0.87 WHIP.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 11, 2007: Clay Buchholz established a new franchise record by striking out eight straight Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field. Buchholz finished with 11 strikeouts but Portland lost the game, 8-5.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in Hartford. He last pitched May 5th vs Reading, in the second game of a doubleheader. He tossed the fifth-ever no-hitter in Sea Dogs franchise history and allowed one run (unearned) while walking three and striking out five. He threw 96 pitches. Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, May 2 - 8 following his no-hitter. He has factored into decision in every outing.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.