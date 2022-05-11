Patriots Strike for Three Late Runs to Defeat Altoona

May 11, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead early, Somerset rallied for three runs in the last two innings to defeat Altoona, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon in front if 6,165 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field

Somerset, who improves to 18-10 on the season, tied the game at two on a true rarity in the eighth inning. With a runner on second base and one out, Elijah Dunham lifted a fly ball to deep right field off reliever Noe Toribio, where Connor Scott chased after and made what appeared to be a catch over his shoulder before running into the outfield wall. While lying on the warning track, Scott shuffled the ball to center fielder Matt Fraizer, who threw the ball in towards second.

On the initial call, it was ruled that the ball was dropped by Scott, giving Dunham an RBI-double. After a conversation with the umpires, it was decided that Scott indeed did make the catch, but that the runner was able to tag up from second on the play, which then granted him the two-base tag up and game-tying run. Curve manager Kieran Mattison was ejected after arguing this call. Toribio went three innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run.

Somerset tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning off Curve reliever Tahnaj Thomas, who took the loss to fall to 2-2. After a lead-off double from Jeisson Rosario and a single from Michael Beltre, Chad Bell hit a single up the middle to make it a 4-2 game.

Altoona scored its two runs in the second inning. Fraizer hit a lead-off double and scored on a Brendt Citta triple in the next at-bat. CItta then scored on a sacrifice fly from Tucupita Marcano to give the Curve the early 2-0 lead.

Curve starter Kyle Nicolas pitched another strong outing for Altoona, going five innings and allowing one hit on three walks and four strikeouts. His lone run allowed came on a sac fly in the fifth inning from Jesus Bastidas, scoring Beltre, who reached on a walk.

Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero, and Fraizer all recorded two hits in the loss for the Curve. It is the eighth time this season Altoona has lost despite outhitting its opponent.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Omar Cruz is slated to take the ball in the series opener for Altoona with RHP Sean Boyle on the mound for Somerset.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.