RubberDucks Will Host Akron vs Georgia Tech at Canal Park

May 11, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host the non-conference matchup between the University of Akron and Georgia Tech on Monday, May 16 at 6:05 p.m. at Canal Park.

The game will mark the return of the Zips baseball team to Canal Park, where the team has played at least one game every season from the park's opening in 1997 until 2015. Akron is 24-33 all-time when playing at the home of the RubberDucks.

"We are excited to welcome back the Akron Zips to Canal Park," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "The Zips baseball program has a long history at Canal Park, and we can't wait to add to it during the park's 25th anniversary season. Also, we are excited to welcome in Georgia Tech, who has become one of the top programs in college baseball and has produced many current MLB and MiLB players including RubberDucks pitcher Xzavion Curry."

This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the Zips and Yellow Jackets and first since a season opening series in 2013. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Akron 3-0. This season the Zips are 13-34 while the Yellow Jackets are 27-21.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the RubberDucks home all summer through September 18. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 11, 2022

RubberDucks Will Host Akron vs Georgia Tech at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.