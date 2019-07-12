Patriots Power Past Bees to Start Second Half

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (1-0, 43-28) defeated the New Britain Bees (0-1, 35-35) 6-3 before 6,202 fans at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday evening.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a home run by Logan Moore (4).

The Patriots answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to go in front on a Will Kengor RBI double and a Michael Ohlman RBI groundout.

Somerset added to the lead on a solo home run by Rey Navarro (3) for a 3-1 advantage.

A run scored on an error in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 3-2.

New Britain tied up the game again in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Ozzie Martinez.

Another home run, this time by Yovan Gonzalez (2), put the Patriots back on top in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ramon Flores added two more runs on a double that made the score 6-3, which would be the final.

"I just want to help the team right there," said Gonzalez, who finished 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and an RBI. "In that situation, I'm just trying to get on base with two outs and not do too much."

Brett Oberholtzer (7-1) picked up the win, allowing three runs-two earned-on five hits with six strikeouts over six innings pitched. Akeel Morris (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in 0.2 innings pitched. Luis Cruz earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning pitched.

