Blue Crabs Manager, Stan Cliburn, Earns 1,700th Pro Win

July 12, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - Stan Cliburn is synonymous with success. Between his playing days and his time in the coaching realm, he has been around the game at the professional level each and every year for the last 45 years. You don't stay in professional baseball unless you win, and win a lot. Win is exactly what Stan has done at every level, and today's victory marks his 1,700th as a manager in professional baseball.

Stan's professional baseball days begin as a catcher in the California Angels organization. In his third year playing professionally he was with the Single-A affiliate of the Angels, the Quad Cities Angels. Little did anyone know at the time that two of the team's three catchers would become two of the most successful managers of their time, as Stan and Joe Maddon, the World Series winning manager of the Chicago Cubs, was also a backstop for the Quad Cities.

Cliburn would go on to make his MLB debut in 1980 with the California Angels, and a little over 39 years ago to the day, he hit his first home run in the major leagues.

He would spend his post-playing days managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, and Minnesota Twins organizations, including managing the Triple-A affiliate of the Twins alongside his twin brother Stew, all the while picking up a whopping 1,098 managerial wins in affiliated ball.

2019 is Cliburn's sophomore season as the manager for Southern Maryland. His first year was back in 2015, when he led the squad to a 42-28 first half record, a mark tied for the best in franchise history, while taking the team to one of two ALPB Championship Series appearances in Blue Crabs history.

In his 28th season as a manager, Stan can look back on a marvelous career with only more wins to come. Cliburn has led his teams to seven league championships, while winning four titles as a manager, and will look to lead his team to the promise land yet again this season.

