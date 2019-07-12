Bees Re-Tool Roster for Second Half, Including Three Former Big Leaguers

(New Britain, Conn.) - The New Britain Bees today announced the additions of infielder Mike Carp, and pitchers Akeel Morris, Chris Reed and David Roseboom.

"It's great to be able to add players of this caliber to the team as we get ready for the second half of the season," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "Mike is a World Series champion with an immense amount of experience in the Major Leagues, and will bring an established power bat to our lineup. Akeel, Chris and David are all reliable relievers that will be excellent additions to our pitching staff."

Mike Carp joins the Bees for his first season in the Atlantic League and 13th of professional baseball. The former big leaguer last played in 2015 with Triple-A Oklahoma City of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

The 33-year-old began his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected in the ninth round of the 2004 MLB amateur draft. After five impressive campaigns in the Mets organization, he was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2009, which is when he would make his Major League debut. Carp would spend four years in the big leagues with the Mariners before heading over to the Boston Red Sox in 2013, where he was a member of the World Series Championship club. During that season, he appeared in 86 games for the Red Sox, collecting a .296 batting average with 18 doubles, nine home runs, and 43 RBI. The slugger's last campaign in the Majors came in 2014, when he split time between Boston and the Texas Rangers. In 318 career games in the Major Leagues, he holds a .254 batting average with 51 doubles, 27 home runs, 127 RBI, and 97 runs scored.

Over the course of 852 career minor league games, Mike has comprised a .275 batting average with 163 doubles, 137 home runs, 525 RBI, and 475 runs scored.

Akeel Morris heads to New Britain during his 10th year of professional baseball and first in the Atlantic League after being acquired from the High Point Rockers, via the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to complete an earlier trade. The former Major Leaguer began the 2019 campaign with the Rockers, appearing in 22 games and posting a 4.23 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 27.2 innings of work.

The 26-year-old was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the tenth round of the 2010 MLB amateur draft. He spent six seasons with the Mets organization before making his Major League debut in 2015 at the age of 22. The righthander would spend two more years in the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves (2017) and Los Angeles Angels (2018). In 18 career games in the Majors, he has struck out 16 batters in 22.0 innings pitched.

Over the course of 277 career minor league appearances (26 starts), Akeel has recorded 23 wins with a 3.32 ERA and 585 strikeouts in 466.2 innings pitched.

Chris Reed returns to the Bees for his second year in the Atlantic League and eighth of professional baseball. Last season, the former big leaguer spent time in the Hardware City, appearing in 21 games and posting a 3.91 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 23.0 innings pitched.

The 29-year-old was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round (16th overall) of the 2011 MLB amateur draft. He spent five campaigns in the Dodgers organization before being traded over to the Miami Marlins in 2015, when he would also make his Major League debut for the club. The lefthander appeared in two games for the Marlins, collecting a 4.50 ERA in four innings pitched. He would spend the rest of his time with Miami's minor league affiliates before coming to New Britain.

In 166 career minor league games (85 starts), Chris has won 17 games and posted a 4.12 ERA with 458 strikeouts in 540.0 innings pitched.

David Roseboom joins the Bees for Atlantic League debut during his sixth season of professional baseball. Prior to joining New Britain in 2019, the lefthander split time between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton of the New York Mets organization, appearing in 10 combined games.

Roseboom was originally drafted by the Mets in the 17th round of the 2014 MLB amateur draft. He spent his entire professional career with New York, reaching as high as the Triple-A level. David's best professional year came in 2016 with Binghamton, where he appeared in 52 games and collected a stellar 1.87 ERA with 54 strikeouts over the course of 57.2 innings of work.

The 27-year-old holds a 3.60 ERA and 239 strikeouts over the course of 227.1 innings pitched in 183 minor league appearances.

