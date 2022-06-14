Passed Ball Gives Lookouts 7-6 Win over Shuckers

June 14, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







With the game tied at six entering the bottom of the eighth inning, the Lookouts took the lead on a passed ball to lead them to an eventual 7-6 victory.

The game started out in the Lookouts favor as they took an early 4-0 lead in the first. TJ Hopkins and Alex McGarry knocked home runs with RBI singles and Ivan Johnson drove in two more with a triple.

Biloxi began to close the gap in the fourth by scoring three runs off Lookouts starter Brandon Williamson. Chattanooga stole back two runs on a two-run homer by James Free, but Biloxi scored two more in the fifth to pull within one.

In the top of the eighth, the Shuckers tied the on a Joey Wiemer RBI double. The game seemed destined for extras until the passed ball gave the Lookouts the lead in the bottom of the eighth.

Closer Ricky Karcher came on and closed the door to earn his fifth save of the year.

Tomorrow the teams play a 12:15 p.m. game at AT&T Field. Gates will open at 11:00.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.