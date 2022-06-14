Biscuits Get Taken Out by Trash Pandas in Series Opener 8-2

June 14, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







ï»¿MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (23-28) dominated from start to finish as they defeated the Montgomery Biscuits (35-23) 8-2 in the series opener Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas went bombs away as they blasted four home runs in the first four innings. On the other end, the Biscuits were only able to obtain a total of four hits. Rocket City's Livan Soto hit his solo shot at the game's very second at-bat to put them up early 1-0. Not long after, Jeremiah Jackson hit another solo home run to leadoff the second inning. Two at-bats later, Braxton Martinez delivered the second home run of the inning for the Trash Pandas to go up 3-0.

In the top of the third a returning Greg Jones brought Roberto Alvarez home on an RBI-sac fly for the Biscuits to cut it to 3-1. Jeremiah Jackson got his second home run of the night off John Doxakis (0-1) in the bottom of the fourth for the Trash Pandas to increase the lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Doxakis got into another squeeze after loading the bases with two outs. Biscuits relief Sean Hunley came into to replace him before he ended up with a bases-loaded walk that scored Bryce Teodosio for Rocket City to go up 6-1. Immediately after, Orlando Martinez hit a two-run RBI-single that grew the lead to 8-1.

Curtis Mead was able to tack on his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot to right to lead off the ninth inning. Trash Pandas relief Sean McLaughlin closed out the inning, one-two-three to end the game and capture the first win of the series.

In positive news, Grant Witherspoon extended his hitting streak to eight while he and Curtis Mead extended their on-base streak to 16.

The Biscuits will try to even the series tomorrow when Evan McKendry (0-2) faces the Mason Erla (0-0).

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery for Baking Weekend on for Golden Biscuits Tuesday on Tuesday, June 21st at 6:35 PM CT, Military Wednesday president. By WOW! on Wednesday, June 22nd, Fresh Baked T-Shirt Giveaway pres. by The Waters & Thirsty Thursday at 6:35 PM CT, Cookie Cutter Giveaway on Friday, June 24th at 6:35 PM CT, "Fan vs. Food" Challenge & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, June 25th at 6:05, and Kids Baker Hat Giveaway Sunday, June 26th at 3:33 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.