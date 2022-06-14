Tuesday, June 14 vs. Birmingham Barons: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park

June 14, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Tuesday, June 14, 2022, | 6:35 PM CT | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (26-31, 4th SL South, -4.5) vs.

Birmingham Barons (CHW) (22-35, 4th SL North, -12.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Darius Vines (3-3, 5.30) vs. LHP Kyle Kubat (0-0, 0.00)

Game #58 | Home Game #28

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves N/A

Today's Promotions:

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Woof woof!

Craft Beer Tuesday: Enjoy Craft Beer Specials each Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio. 2022 M-BRAVES MEDIA GUIDE 2022 GAME PROGRAM TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves start a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park. The two teams will meet a total of 12 times this season, with six games at Trustmark Park and six games at Regions Field from August 23-28.

HISTORIC LAST SERIES: The M-Braves faced the Rocket City Trash Pandas for the first time in team history this past week, taking two of six games at Toyota Field in Madison, AL. The two clubs did not meet in 2021, the only team of the eight league opponents not to face each other. The M-Braves won their first-ever meeting against Rocket City 2-1 on Tuesday. The game lasted four hours and 31 minutes (2:10 rain delay). The Trash Pandas won the final three games of the series and outscored the M-Braves 27-7 over the course of the series.

SCORE FIRST, GO FIVE INNINGS: The M-Braves are 20-10 when scoring first in a game and 21-8 when the starting pitcher makes it at least five innings into the outing. In contrast, the club is 6-21 when opponents score first and 5-23 when the starter goes less than five innings.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS: After starting the season 0-4 in one-run games, the M-Braves are 9-5 since and have won four of their last five one-run affairs.

RELIEVERS TO THE RESCUE: The relief core for the M-Braves leads the Southern League and is T-5th in Double-A with a 4.09 ERA this season.

THE M-BRAVES WENT TO JARED: Starter Jared Shuster has a 3.02 ERA through 11 starts, which ranks 5th in the Southern League. The 2020 Atlanta first-rounder leads the league with 56.2 IP, .191 OBA, and 0.94 WHIP and ranks among the league leaders in strikeouts (61, T-4th) and wins (4, T-5th).

THE SLUGBAUER TIES ALL-TIME HOME RUN LEADERS: 1B Drew Lugbauer has 14 home runs this season, and 32 overall with the M-Braves. His two-run homer on Thursday, June 9 tied him with Travis Demerritte and Connor Lien for the M-Braves record. He leads the Southern League in home runs ranking T-6th in Double-A, including a two-homer game on May 27 at Pensacola where he matched a club-record with six RBI.

- Lugbauer hit a walk-off single on Friday, June 3 vs MTG, the M-Brave's first walk-off since Wendell Rijo's single on 7/9/21. He is in league's top 10 in...XBH (28, 3rd), SLG (.512, 7th), walks (29, T-8th), doubles (14, T-5th) total bases (105, 4th), and runs scored (36, T-8th).

ALEXANDER THE GREAT: INF CJ Alexander hit his 11th home run on Friday, June 10, ranking T-7th in the league. He has two multi-homer games, May 13, at Chattanooga, and May 27 at Pensacola, his third and fourth since 2019. From May 27-June 1, Alexander homered five times in five games.

- Alexander leads the league and ranks T-2nd in Double-A baseball with 11 homers since May 1.

BABA O' RILEY: INF Riley Delgado lost an 18-game on-base streak on Thursday, but still sits among the league leaders at 7th with a .301 batting average and 10th with a .386 OBP. He lost an 11-game hit streak on Saturday, May 28, the team's third-longest this season (Waddell, 12/M. Harris, 15), and hit .462 with six RBI and eight runs in that stretch.

CLUTCH TREY: OF Trey Harris is clutch when put in a position to drive in runs. He is hitting .313 with a home run and 12 RBI with runners in scoring position.

MAESE SAVES THE DAY: After logging a save in Pensacola on Tuesday, May 24, RHP Justin Maese leads the Southern League, and is T-2nd in Double-A, going 9-for-9 in save chances this season. He posts 40 strikeouts to just six walks in 24.0 innings. He's also 2nd in appearances with 22.

VINES SHINES AGAIN: RHP Darius Vines continues to impress in his first Double-A season. He leads the league in strikeouts (70) and is T-4th in innings pitched (54.1). In 11 starts, Vines

holds a 5.30 ERA.

MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: OF Michael Harris (5/28), LHP Joey Wentz (5/11), RHP William Woods (4/27) and Bryce Elder (4/12) have all made their big league debuts this season, making 156 total MLB debuts for the M-Braves since 2005.

- Harris II hit his first major league home run on Monday, June 13 to left-center field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The outfielder is hitting .293 with a home run, five doubles, a triple and seven RBI in 16 games with the Atlanta Braves this season.

- Harris II is the 22nd M-Braves player promoted directly to Atlanta, and the first since Max Fried made the jump on August 5, 2017...the first position player since Dansby Swanson on August 17, 2016. The first to jump from Mississippi to Atlanta was Brian McCann on June 10, 2005.

- At 21 years and 82 days old, Harris II was the youngest Braves player to make his MLB debut since RHP Huascar Ynoa on June 16, 2019 (21 years, 19 days)...Harris II was also the youngest Braves hitter to debut since Ronald Acuña Jr., who debuted at 20 years and 128 days old.

APRIL SHOWERS, MAY FLOWERS: After going 7-13 in April, the M-Braves turned it around with a 16-10 record in May, the most wins of any Southern League team in May. The M-Braves pitching staff posted a 4.03 ERA in May, the second-best in the league. The offense led the league with 60 doubles in May, which also T-3rd in all of the minors. The club's .264 batting average was 3rd in the SL in May.

Southern League Stories from June 14, 2022

