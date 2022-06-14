CJ Alexander, Hayden Deal Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that infielder CJ Alexander and relief pitcher Hayden Deal have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Alexander, 25, earns player of the week for the second straight week. He recorded six hits, a home run, two doubles and two RBI in six games against Rocket City. The infielder also stole home on a double steal and scored two runs while playing strong defense at third and first base.

Alexander's 11 home runs since May 1 are tied for the lead in the Southern League and tied for second in Double-A. Alexander is hitting .267 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, nine doubles and eight stolen bases in 45 games this season.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Alexander in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. He first joined the Mississippi Braves in 2019.

Deal, 27, provided two strong relief appearances this past week, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs in with just one walk to four strikeouts. The left-hander provided good pitching in some critical situations, including three innings of relief after a rain delay on Tuesday and an out to end the inning with the bases loaded in the first inning on Sunday.

Deal holds a 2.88 ERA over 16 appearances. He has 15 walks to 35 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.

This is the second time Deal has been named the pitcher of the week.

The Atlanta Braves signed Deal as an undrafted free agent on June 23, 2017, out of Presbyterian College.

