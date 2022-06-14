Barons Secure Third Straight Win in 9-4 Game 1 Victory Over Braves

The Barons opened up their first series against the Braves with authority in a 9-4 win over Mississippi for their third straight victory. Former Mississippi Brave Tyler Neslony shone in the series opener, going 5-for-6 with three singles, one double, and one home run.

While the first two Birmingham batters were quickly retired by Braves starter Darius Vines, Lenyn Sosa and Tyler Neslony would reach base on singles followed by two consecutive walks to Céspedes and Dedelow to walk in the first run. The Braves responded in the home half on an RBI groundout for the tie.

Birmingham's offense would become relentless through the fourth inning, beginning the second inning with a home run by Luis Curbelo followed by an RBI single off Rodriguez to score Burt. Dedelow and Read would go on to drive in two additional runs in the third with an RBI single and double respectively, followed by Neslony's tenth home run of the season to bring the score to 7-1.

Mississippi reliever Troy Bacon managed to cool the Barons bats for a moment, but Birmingham pitchers certainly limited the Braves offense following the initial tying RBI in the first. LHP Kyle Kubat went 3.1 IP, allowing two earned runs off of one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. LHP Sammy Peralta entered the game in relief of Kubat in the fourth and would need to pitch himself out of a defensive quagmire following two singles and a walk that loaded the bases. Peralta remained in control through part of the seventh, setting the stage for RHP Brian Glowicki to secure the final out of the inning.

The Barons offense reawakened briefly in the eighth with an RBI single from Céspedes to score Neslony and again in the ninth with D.J. Burt scoring on an RBI double from Rodriguez to bring the score to 9-2.

LHP Fraser Ellard was called in to close out the ninth inning for the Barons, but the Braves managed to chip away at the Barons lead with an opportune wild pitch and a groundout RBI; however, Céspedes would shut the door on a flyout to center field off the bat of Jalen Miller.

The Barons return to Trustmark Park tomorrow for Game 2 of the series with first pitch at 6:35 p.m./CT.

