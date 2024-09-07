Parsons and Cloutier Combine for 36-Save Preseason Shutout Win Over Muskegon

The Chicago Steel shut out the Muskegon Lumberjacks 3-0 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night in their second preseason game...Goaltenders Jack Parsons and Louka Cloutier each played half the game and split the 36 total saves in the win. The shutout win for the Steel comes on the heels of a 9-3 victory for Muskegon on Friday night...Teddy Mutryn scored the opening goal that stood as the only tally for over 23 minutes before Owen Tylec scored twice in the third to put a cap on the win.

Notre Dame commit Owen Tylec scored two goals including an empty net goal in his preseason debut. The second year forward scored four goals in the 2023-2024 season.

Boston College commit Teddy Mutryn scored his second goal of the preseason in the first period. He added an assist for his second consecutive two-point performance in the preseason.

Notre Dame commit Charlie Pardue recorded an assist on Tylec's first goal in his preseason debut. Pardue notched seven points (4G-3A) with the USA NTDP in the 2023-2024 season.

Providence commit Jack Parsons and Nebraska-Omaha commit Louka Cloutier made 18 saves each to combine for a 36-save shutout. Cloutier recorded one shutout in his rookie season in 2023-2024.

The Steel will take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints on the road on Friday, September 13 at 7:05 pm CT in the third of four preseason games for Chicago. The Steel will return home on Saturday, September 14 at 7:05 pm to close out the preseason schedule against Dubuque.

The regular season will begin Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, September 13 at Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:00 pm CT) | Preseason

Saturday, September 14 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT) | Preseason

Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers (2:00 pm CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA

