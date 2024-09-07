Fighting Five: Saints Host Riders for Preseason Clash

September 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (0-1-0-0) host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (1-0-0-0) on Saturday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Friday Flash

The Fighting Saints met the Riders in Cedar Rapids on Friday, skating to a 5-2 defeat. The Saints allowed goals in the first minutes and the final minute of the opening frame to fall behind.

Dubuque was successful on both penalty kill opportunities it faced in the preseason opener, stopping both Riders' chances in the opening period.

2. Putting Pressure

Dubuque started slowly in Friday's contest, mustering just five shots in the first period and eight in the second. The Saints could only beat Rudy Guimond once through 40 minutes on 13 shots, but turned up the pressure in the third period.

In the final period, the Fighting Saints launched 16 shots on Guimond with some of their most dangerous chances coming in the final frame. The Saints added a goal in the third, with Jonathan Morello finishing off a rebound chance for his first goal of the preseason.

3. Rally Rush

The Fighting Saints' first goal of the opener came on a rush up the ice with Nick Romeo and Lucas Van Vliet. Romeo sped up the right wing and pushed the puck toward the blue paint.

Van Vliet crashed toward the net and got a piece to knock the puck in late in the second period. It was Van Vliet's first of the preseason in a night where he drew multiple penalties and set up many chances for the Fighting Saints.

4. Defend Dubuque

The Fighting Saints play their first home game of the preseason on Saturday night against Cedar Rapids. Last season, the Saints won 18 games at home and only lost six times in regulation over 29 home games.

During the postseason, the Fighting Saints won four of their six home games on their way to an Eastern Conference championship.

5. Stable Stops

On Friday, Guimond stopped 27 of 29 Dubuque shots and kept multiple big chances off the board for the Saints. Guimond is the only returning goaltender for Cedar Rapids and played the entire first preseason game.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

