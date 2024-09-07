Saints Drop Preseason Contest to Cedar Rapids

September 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (0-2-0-0) fell in a preseason game 6-3 to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2-0-0-0) on Saturday night.

The Fighting Saints began slowly for the second-consecutive night, falling behind 4-0 in the opening frame. Despite the early deficit, the Fighting Saints bounced back and created more offense throughout the rest of the game.

As he did in the preseason opener, Lucas Van Vliet netted the first Saints goal of the night just past the halfway point in regulation. Heikki Ruohonen powered a puck to the net and Van Vliet knocked in the rebound after a Colin Frank shot attempt. Ruohonen and Frank logged assists, while Van Vliet recorded his first of two points on the night.

Early in the third, Josh Niedermayer blasted a puck through the Cedar Rapids goaltender to score his first of the preseason. Ruohonen added another assist and Van Vliet logged a helper as well.

Dubuque climbed back within a goal with a Melvin Ekman wrist shot at 13:19 of the third period on a rush up the ice with Michael Barron. It was Ekman's first goal of the preseason and Barron's first point.

The RoughRiders added an insurance goal with 4:09 left and then an empty netter late to clinch the win.

The Fighting Saints return to home ice on Friday night against the Chicago Steel in their final home preseason matchup.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.