Lancers Go 2-0 in Western Conference Shootout with Win over Fargo

September 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Omaha Lancers swept the weekend at the 2024 Western Conference Shootout with their 3-2 win over the Fargo Force.

Fargo started the scoring at 6:45 in the first period on a shorthanded goal despite being outshot 11-6 by Omaha throughout the frame. Ryan Kroll galvanized the team when he fought Fargo's Felix Haibock at 16:41. The Lancers carried this energy into the intermission and throughout the rest of the game.

While killing off 1:49 of carryover penalty time, Caden Lee got Omaha a shorthanded goal of their own at 1:35 in the second period. The Lancers struck again at 6:56 when Dakotah Bailey jabbed in a rebound off a shot from Hugo Daniel. After a slew of penalties for both teams, Omaha scored their third straight, this time 4 on 4, as Nick Sykora fed Sam Scheetz off a 2 on 1 at 11:24. However, Fargo scored in the final minute of the second period at 19:20 making the contest 3-2 going into the third.

The third period commenced much like the second, with the Lancers killing the remainder of a Force power play. Omaha then turned up the pressure on Fargo, cycling the puck well and getting shots on the Force net. At 13:22 it appeared Fargo had tied the game. However, after a lengthy review, it was determined that the puck was kicked into the net keeping the score 3-2. The Force pulled their goal with 1:30 remaining and attempted to screen goaltender Steve Luciano. Nevertheless, the Lancers preserved Luciano's sight and blocked shots to close out the match.

The Lancers are back in action Monday, Sept. 9 for a rematch with the Lincoln Stars starting at 7:05pm CST.. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of the Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

