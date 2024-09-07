Goaltenders Shine in 3-0 Loss in Chicago

September 7, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Muskegon Lumberjacks (1-1-0-0) took the ice on Saturday night for the back end of a preseason series against the Chicago Steel (1-1-0-0). After game one went swimmingly night two wasn't quite the same as the offense struggled to beat the Steel net minders in a 3-0 loss.

The lone goal of the first period came for the steel at 10:54 mark. Shayne Gould kept the puck in the offensive zone and fired a shot from the top of the slot. Despite being blocked by a Jacks defenseman the puck bounced to the nearside circle where Teddy Mutryn was ready to bang it to the back of the net. With his goal in last night's game Mutryn picked up his second tally of the preseason.

No one was able to find the back of the net in the second period as all three goalies who saw action provided quality performances all game for their respective teams. Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (0-1-0-0) earned the loss on his preseason record, but turned aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced. Jack Parsons (1-0-0-0) earned the win for Chicago working the first half of the game and making 18 saves while Louka Cloutier held the same stat line in the second half.

Chicago made it a 2-0 game just 4:20 into the third period with a quick goal following an offensive zone face off win. Charlie Pardue the 5th overall selection in May's Phase II draft won the puck on the nearside circle. Lined up behind him on the draw was Owen Tylec who used the traffic between him and the goal to his advantage to sneak a shot past Peck.

Tylec then added his second goal of the game with only a minute left while the Jacks had an empty net in their own end. The empty netter brought the score to the eventual winning total of 3-0 in favor of Chicago.

The Jacks close the preseason next weekend with a pair of games in Green Bay starting with a match up against the Waterloo Blackhawks. The games will not be broadcasted on FloHockey or the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr, but will be available on Live Barn.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.