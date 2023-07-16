Parada's Two Home Run Game Powers Cyclones to 3-0 Win

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - C Kevin Parada left the ballpark not once, but twice, on Saturday evening as the Brooklyn Cyclones shut out the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 3-0. The win marks Brooklyn's eighth victory over the last 9 contests. Chris Newell's squad has also taken thee straight. Seven Brooklyn pitchers combined to limit the Greensboro bats to no runs, including RHP Jordany Ventura, who tossed two frames in his 2023 Brooklyn debut.

Brooklyn opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Parada took RHP J.P. Massey deep over the left field wall. The long ball marked Parada's ninth of the summer, good for the most on the 'Clones in 2023.

Brooklyn needed to wait a while though before they could tack on any more scoring. After an inning an a half, the contest was delayed approximately 45 minutes thanks to lightning in the area.

When the game eventually did resume, the Brooklyn offense picked up right where it left off. The Cyclones doubled their lead when 1B Mateo Gil came home to score from third on a bases loaded wild pitch.

In the fifth, Parada got the best of Greensboro pitching yet again. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket launched a mile-high fly ball over the left field wall, notching his second multi-home run game of the year. The first time he did so included an inside the park home run.

In the top of the ninth, the Grasshoppers brought the tying run to the plate in DH Brenden Dixon. With men on first and second, RHP Dylan Hall got Dixon to fly out to left to end the ball game, and pick up his first save in his 2023 Cyclones debut.

Brooklyn returns to action tomorrow to close up the three game set with the Grasshoppers. RHP Joander Suarez (3-6, 6.63 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll oppose Po-Yu Chen (3-5, 4.15 ERA), who is Greensboro's listed probable. First pitch from Maimonides Park is set for 2:00 p.m.

