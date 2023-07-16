Brooklyn Tops Greensboro, 6-3, in Return from All-Star Break

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6-3, on Friday night at Maimonides Park in their return to action following the four day hiatus. RHP Blade Tidwell was strong, hurling 5.2 innings of two-run ball, while surrendering just five hits and striking out six batters. CF Alex Ramírez and 1B Mateo Gil each had multi-RBI days, while the Cyclones offense as a whole mustered 13 hits in the contest. The win marks Brooklyn's seventh in its last eight games.

Both Tidwell and RHP Tom Harrington were sharp through the first three frames. Greensboro scratched across the game's first run in the fourth, when 3B Shawn Ross plated 1B Ernny Ordonez on a sacrifice fly.

Brooklyn responded quickly though, when the 'Clones pulled even on an RBI double by 2B Chase Estep. From there, Gil launched a two-run blast over the left field wall to put Brooklyn in front, a lead they would never relinquish.

Greensboro did cut it to one when 2B Francisco Acuna blasted a solo shot off of Tidwell, one of just two runs Tidwell gave up on the day.

The Grasshopper's momentum was short-lived, though. The bottom of the fifth saw both an RBI single from Ramírez and an RBI double from 3B William Lugo.

Brooklyn added more insurance in the seventh, when Ramírez skied a sacrifice fly to score SS Junior Tilien and push the lead to four runs.

Greensboro was able to muster a run in the ninth when Acuna doubled home a run. But the Grasshoppers could not scratch across anyone else in the frame, as RHP Paul Gervase left men on second and third to end the game.

The 'Clones are back in action tomorrow night at Maimonides Park against the Grasshoppers. RHP Jordany Ventura makes his 2023 Cyclones debut (NR). He faces RHP J.P. Massey (1-1, 4.05 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. from Coney Island.

