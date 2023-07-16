Cyclones' Win Streak Halted at Three, as Grasshoppers Take Series Finale, 13-5

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 13-5, in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. Despite the loss, Brooklyn still emerged victorious in the series, taking two of the three games.

Brooklyn opened the scoring in the bottom of the first by executing a double steal. 3B William Lugo swiped second base, prompting CF Alex Ramírez to take home on the throw down.

The Cyclones would add to their lead two frames later, when Lugo clubbed his eighth home run of the year. With the long ball, Lugo registered his third straight multi-hit game. He would finish the ball game with a season-high three hits.

From there, things took a drastic turn in favor of the visiting Grasshoppers. After RHP Joander Suarez twirled four innings of scoreless ball, the Greensboro bats came to life in the fifth - so much so to a point where all nine men came to bat in the frame. 2B Maikol Escotto got the 'Hoppers on the board with an RBI single. Then, DH Tres Gonzalez brought home a run on an RBI double to cut the deficit to one.

Greensboro pulled even when SS Mike Jarvis reached on a fielder's choice, prompting the tying run to come home to score. The Grasshoppers would pull in front courtesy of an RBI single from 1B Jase Bowen.

Despite taking the lead, the Pirates High-A affiliate was far from done in the frame. With the bases juiced, 3B Shawn Ross smoked a grand slam off the video board to give Greensboro an 8-3 and cap off the frame. The eight runs are the most allowed in a singular frame by Brooklyn this year.

Greensboro came back for more in the sixth, beginning with Francisco Acuña coming home to score on a fielding error by SS Junior Tilien. From there, an RBI single from Bowen scratched across yet another run, expanding Greensboro's lead to 10-3. LF Sammy Siani kept the line moving on an RBI groundout to plate Greensboro's eleventh run. The icing on the cake came from C Wyatt Hendrie, who smoked a two run double to left field to cap off the 13-run two inning stretch.

Brooklyn was able to muster two runs down the stretch, thanks to an RBI single from Lugo, combined with C Drake Osborn taking home on a wild pitch, but nothing more. With the loss, Brooklyn's three game win streak came to an end.

The Cyclones return to action at Heritage Financial Field on Tuesday to open up a six-game set with the Hudson Valley Renegades. First pitch from Wappingers Falls is set for 6:05 p.m. Neither squad has announced probable pitchers.

