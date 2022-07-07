Panetta Returns for Third Season; Icemen Add Hamacher & Keenan

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jacob Panetta and rookie forwards Jake Hamacher and Luke Keenan for the 2022-2023 season.

Panetta, 26, returns for a third season in Jacksonville after posting 24 points (5g, 19a) in 45 games played with the Icemen last season. Panetta also made six appearances with the Icemen during the 2020-21 season. Prior to Jacksonville, the 6-0, 192 defenseman played four seasons at Colgate University registering 25 points. The Belleville, Ontario resident finished the 2015-16 season with 45 points (9g, 36a) in 47 games played with the OJHL's Wellington Dukes.

Hamacher, 25, joins the Icemen after playing the past five seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.) from 2017-2022. During this time, the 5-8, 175-pound winger collected 106 points (43g, 63a) in 165 collegiate games with the Tigers. From 2017-2019, Hamacher played two seasons at R.I.T. with former Icemen forward Abbott Girduckis. The Corona, California resident also played one season with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints where he recorded 40 points (14g, 26a) in 59 appearances.

Keenan, 23, joins the Icemen after wrapping up his collegiate career at Princeton University from 2017-2022. The 6-1, 181-pound forward totaled 36 points (14g, 22a) during his time at Princeton, winning an ECAC conference title in 2018. The Courtice, Ontario resident logged 119 points (44g, 75) in three seasons with the OJHL's Whitby Fury from 2017-2018.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring back Jacob for this upcoming season," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "Jacob took a big step in his development last season and we look forward to him elevating his play further this season. In addition, Jacob possesses excellent character and is admired by his teammates, coaches and staff. We are also excited to welcome Jake Hamacher and Luke Keenan to Jacksonville and we are excited about the prospects of them both making quality contributions to our team in their rookie campaign."

Panetta, Hamacher and Keenan join forwards Mike Szmatula and Matt Salhany as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-23 season.

