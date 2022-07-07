Bullion Returns to Norfolk for 2022-23 Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday afternoon that goaltender Michael Bullion has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Bullion, 25, is the first goaltender to sign a contract with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

The Anchorage, AK native returns to Norfolk after playing in nine games with the club last season. After finishing his USports career at the University of Ontario Institute of Tech, Bullion signed with Norfolk on January 10. The right-handed catching goaltender made his first professional start five days later in North Charleston against the Stingrays. He made 28 saves on 30 shots and showed flashes of brilliance, but the Admirals suffered a 2-1 setback.

Bullion would pick up his first ECHL victory against the Atlanta Gladiators on March 11, making 32 saves on 35 shots. In the last five games of the Admirals season, Bullion would receive two starts in goal. On April 3 against the Jacksonville Icemen, he made 29 saves on 29 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory. In the last game of the season against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Bullion would finish his campaign on a high note, making 15 saves on 17 shots in a 5-2 win.

Prior to turning pro, Bullion went 20-14 with Ontario Tech. He made 24 appearances with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League and then 65 with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

