Check out Our First Player Signing of the 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 season marks Tulsa's ninth campaign in the ECHL and the 71st season in Oilers history. The season also marks the third season that the Oilers are the 'AA' affiliate for the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL. The new campaign is the second under the ownership of Andy Scurto.

Tulsa's oldest professional sports team opens the 2022-23 season at home, hosting the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers see two new opponents during the season, hosting Jacksonville on Dec. 16 and 17 - a Friday and Saturday respectively. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa also travels to Portland, Maine on Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Tulsa closes out the month of March 31 at 6:15 p.m. CT, continuing against the Mariners on April 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT before closing the three-in-three on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Previously playing the Cincinnati Cyclones six times at U.S. Bank arena in the Buckeye state, the Cyclones travel to the BOK Center for the first time in history on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers host the following teams in the regular season: Allen Americans, Idaho Steelheads, Cincinnati Cyclones, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Utah Grizzlies and the Wichita Thunder.

2022-23 sees the return of the Oilers' annual Valentine's Day game, hosting the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, February 14. Special date packages will once again be available for purchase during the season, ranging from dinner and seats to a fine-dining suite experience.

Tulsa's most-played opponent in 2022-23 is Wichita, squaring off 13 total times in the season. The Oilers play Allen nine times and battle with Kansas City on eight occasions.

