Thunder Add Clifton Park Native Jeff Taylor

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Jeff Taylor to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Taylor, 28, appeared in 28 games last season - 10 with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen and 18 with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The 6-foot, 181-pound lefty has played in 96 AHL games and 66 ECHL games, also spending time with Wheeling and Maine.

"We're excited to have Jeff join the fold for this season," Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "He's an offensive-minded defenseman with local ties who keeps the opposition on their toes. Strengthening up our backend was a major focus for us this season and Jeff is a big piece to doing just that."

Prior to his professional career, Taylor attended Union College in Schenectady, NY. In his four seasons with the Dutchmen, Taylor recorded 92 points in 149 games (18 goals, 74 assists) and helped his team to the 2014 NCAA National Championship. Taylor was drafted that summer in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Penguins (203rd overall).

Taylor spent one season in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints and came out of the year as a Clark Cup Champion.

