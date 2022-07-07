Mavericks Re-Sign Defenseman Theo Calvas

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed defenseman Theo Calvas.

Calvas played in his first full season with Kansas City during the 2021-22 season. Calvas recorded 8 points on 3 goals and 5 assists in 51 games played during the 2021-22 season. Calvas has played 89 games across five different teams in his ECHL career.

"One of the most improved players last season for the Mavericks," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "Theo possesses superior size and strength, skates well and will continue to develop his game into an elite ECHL defensemen."

At six-foot-five, 213 pounds, Calvas gives the Mavericks some big time size and length on defense.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

