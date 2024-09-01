Pandas Blank Smokies in Finale

MADISON, AL - Shortstop Denzer Guzman went 2-4 with a homer, three RBI and a steal of home, while starting pitcher Chase Chaney fired six shutout innings with three strikeouts on four hits as the Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies 6-0 Sunday evening at Toyota Field. It was Rocket City's first home shutout win in 2024.

For the second straight night, a rain delay took place before the game with action paused for one hour and 12 minutes. After play started, the Trash Pandas scored first for the only time in the series as Guzman crushed a three-run homer. The screamer over the left field wall was his sixth of the season.

Rocket City added a pair of runs in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk drawn by outfielder Nelson Rada and a steal of home by Guzman. On the steal of home, the bases were loaded when Smokies catcher Pablo Aliendo initiated a pickoff play at first base allowing Guzman to break for home and score.

Rocket City tacked on one more run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from designated hitter Sam Brown.

That was more than enough for Chaney (W, 7-11) as the right-hander fired a quality start. The shutout was only Rocket City's fourth this season, but their third against the Smokies. Trash Pandas pitchers allowed a combined five hits on the night. Guzman drove in three of the team's six runs while infielders David Mershon and Ben Gobbel each added a pair of hits.

Rocket City will stay at home to begin a seven-game series with the Biloxi Shuckers Tuesday afternoon with a doubleheader. Game one will serve as the continuation of a suspended contest in Biloxi. That matchup will go nine innings, while game two is slated for seven. The Trash Pandas will be the visiting team in game one, then go back to the home side for game two.

First pitch of game one is set for 4:05 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: TBD (RCT) vs. TBD (BLX)

