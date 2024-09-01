Biscuits Dominate Finale to Take Series against Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (73-53, 33-24) dominated the series finale, 10-0, against the Biloxi Shuckers (60-63, 30-26) to take the six-game set on Sunday evening at Keesler Federal Park.

The Biscuits have 16 shutout wins this season. Sean Hunley led the way with four scoreless innings in his ninth start of the season. The 24-year-old has 15 shutout frames in his last three starts. Evan Reifert picked up the win with two innings as the first out of the bullpen.

The offense scored three runs in the three separate innings. In the second, three straight two-out, RBI hits scored the first three runs of the game. Dru Baker doubled in a run as part of his 3-for-5 game.

The Biscuits tallied three more runs in the third. Matthew Etzel and Mason Auer each singled in runs while Ricardo Genoves picked up his second RBI on a sacrifice fly. Etzel finished 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, and three RBI.

Etzel hammered a double to left center to score two more runs as part of a three-run sixth inning.

The club has a scheduled off day ahead of a six-game home series against Chattanooga (Cincinnati Reds, Double-A Affiliate) from September 3-8.

