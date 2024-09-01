M-Braves Win Third-Straight Take Series in Pensacola in Final Matchup

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves head home for the final homestand at Trustmark Park on Tuesday on a three-game winning streak and a 4-2 series win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The M-Braves won Sunday's series finale and final matchup with the Blue Wahoos 9-3 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The M-Braves (30-26, 61-64) enter the final homestand on Tuesday, just a half-game behind Biloxi for the Southern League South's wildcard spot and three games behind Montgomery for first place in the division.

The phrase Sunday Fun Day is thrown around in a playful way, but the Mississippi Braves have had a jolly time over the last four Sundays, outscoring their opposition 34-5 since August 11.

Each team exchanged runs in the first inning on Sunday, but the Blue Wahoos took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on Nathan Martorella's third home run of the series. The rest of the game belonged to the red-clad M-Braves.

Mississippi grabbed the lead for good in the top of the fourth inning and rattled off five runs in three innings. Cody Milligan reached on a walk and then moved to third base on a two-base throwing error. Geraldo Quintero hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. The next batter, Bryson Horne, hit an opposite-field solo home run into Pensacola Bay to make it a 3-2 game. In the fifth, Sebastian Rivero opened the frame with his first M-Braves home run to stretch the lead to 4-2. Cal Conley and David Fletcher had back-to-back singles, and Ethan Workinger added an RBI single to make it 5-2.

Keshawn Ogans started the sixth inning with a single and eventually came around to score on a Fletcher fielder's choice.

Jhancarlos Lara (W, 1-1) made his second start of the series and fourth at the Double-A level, picking up his first M-Braves win. The 21-year-old gave up two runs on five hits over 5.0 innings, walking three and striking out three. Jonathan Hughes and Jake McSteen pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh to maintain the 6-2 advantage.

Leading 6-3, the M-Braves put the game away by scoring three runs in the ninth inning to go ahead 9-3. Fletcher and Workinger drew walks, and Cody Milligan smacked a two-run double down the left-field line. Milligan had five RBI over the final two games in the series. Quintero brought home Milligan with a single for the final run.

Elison Joseph took over in the ninth and finished his third game to secure the series win in the final contest for the M-Braves at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In a series that goes back to Pensacola's first season in 2012, the M-Braves finished with a 135-138 record against the Blue Wahoos. The M-Braves are 18-6 over their last 24 road games and have six games remaining in the 2024 season. September 10-15 in Biloxi.

The M-Braves will welcome the Tennessee Smokies to Trustmark Park on Tuesday at 6:35 pm to begin the final homestand. Tuesday is Dog Days, and all dogs are welcome, plus an offer of $2 hot dogs.

The historic final homestand will include a Mystery Giveaway on Friday, September 6, featuring bobbleheads and other collector's items. Saturday, September 7, is the final Post-Game Fireworks Show, and on Sunday, September 8, the first 1,000 fans will get Mississippi Braves Collectors Coin, commemorating the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball. Before the final home game, fans can come onto the field and take photos with M-Braves players and coaches. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

