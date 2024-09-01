Final Bobblehead, Specialty Jersey Highlight Last 2024 Homestand

September 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas conclude the 2024 home schedule with a seven-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers. The details for each game and Specialty Food Items are listed below.

Tuesday, September 3 (Doubleheader)

Kyren Paris Bobblehead Night: The first 1,500 adults (18+) will receive a bobblehead of 2022-2024 Trash Pandas infielder Kyren Paris, presented by James Hardie. Bobbleheads will be handed out prior to game one.

Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21+ can enjoy $5 wine & margaritas specials at The Bullpen, presented by REEDS Jewelers.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3:00 p.m. for game one of the doubleheader. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Doubleheader Notes: Game one will be nine innings long with the Trash Pandas serving as the visiting team. That will be followed by a seven-inning game where the Trash Pandas will return as the home team.

Wednesday, September 4

Basketball Night: Former Los Angeles Clippers first round pick and Lee high school alum Kobe Brown and the Memphis Grizzlies crew will be on site to celebrate!

Dog Day: For the final time of the 2024 season, fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark sponsored by Tito's! Dog Days will benefit Friends of Rescue, Inc.

For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

Community Spotlight: Honoring Veteran Legacies

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, September 5

Dance Night: Throughout the game, the following dance groups will be performing on the field:

Randolph School, Sparkman High School, Rocket City Twirlers, Liberty Middle School, Grissom High School, Ann's Studio of Dance, Bob Jones High School, Ann's Studio of Dance and Next Generation of Dance.

Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bandito's in the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Community Spotlight: Aum Foundation

Pre-Game Presentation: Trash Pandas August Employees of the Month

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, September 6

Huntsville Havoc Hockey Night: Get ready for the 2025 Huntsville Havoc season at the ballpark. Several hockey related games will be set up in the outfield experience and a limited number of hockey themed jerseys will be available in the Junkyard Team Store.

You Are Not Alone Night with Blue Halo: Stick around after the game for a post-game concert courtesy of Triple Play.

Community Spotlight: Land Trust of North Alabama

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, presented by Blue Halo.

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Huntsville Stars Night: The Trash Pandas honor a former MiLB team in the Huntsville Stars by wearing special themed jerseys for the final time in 2024. The Stars played from 1985-2014 at Joe W. Davis Municipal Stadium. They were affiliated (Double-A) with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers during their operation.

Auction will start at 4 p.m. and close at the end of the seventh inning.

Text 'huntsvillestars' to 76278 or visit huntsvillestars.givesmart.com

Bids start at $75 and will go up in $25 increments

All proceeds will benefit Land Trust of North Alabama and the Trash Pandas Foundation

Community Spotlight: North Alabama Foster Closet

Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, sponsored by Yulista

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, September 8

2025 Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Plan for next season with the help of a 2025 Magnet Schedule which will be given to the first 3,000 fans!

Fan Appreciation Day: To thank all Trash Pandas fans for their support throughout the season, several prizes will be given away throughout the game including autographed baseballs, game worn jerseys and custom Goodr sunglasses!

Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

Community Spotlight: North Alabama Foster Closet

Gates Open: Trustmark VIP Gates open at 1:00 p.m. All Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. First pitch is at 2:35 p.m.

Concessions Specials

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out this homestand's concessions specials and visit TrashPandasFood.com for more details:

The final homestand features specials considered the best hits from the 2024 season.

The Dumpster Wrap (Dumpster Dive)

This epic wrap is loaded with creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, hearty house-made chili, crispy fried jalapeno coins, two all-beef hot dogs, and our irresistible house fries

Slugger Fries (Gravity Grille)

Hit a flavor grand slam with crispy fries topped with house-smoked pulled pork, tangy coleslaw, shredded Colby Jack cheese, and a double drizzle of white and house BBQ sauces

Get Shucked Po'Boy (at Sausage Cart)

Grilled Conecuh Sausage on a Lightly Toasted Brioche Bun, topped with House Made 3 Pepper Slaw, Crispy Buttermilk Fried Shrimp and finished with House Made Old Bay Aioli

Churro Poutine (at Bull Pen)

Churro Pieces tossed in Cinnamon Sugar, topped with Carmel Sauce and Whipped Cream

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games start at just $8 on tptix.com.

Fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games live on WZZN 97.7-HD2, and WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Game Times and Promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.