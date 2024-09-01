Blue Wahoos Drop Series Finale in Last-Ever Meeting against M-Braves

September 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos at bat

Pensacola Blue Wahoos at bat

Pensacola, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos knew that a revamped roster, pitchers getting elevated, plus an extended road trip in August could bring some difficult challenges in the season's final weeks.

It's proven steeper than imagined.

In a homestand where they hoped to improve their position in the second-half race, the Blue Wahoos' 9-3 loss Sunday against the Mississippi Braves was their fourth in a tough week at Blue Wahoos Stadium. And it brought a three-week record to 4-14.

But the crowd of 4,325 mostly stayed for what Sundays have been following games. Children ran the bases. Parents took video and cellphone photos. Families stayed to toss baseballs in the outfield.

With 12 games now remaining, the Blue Wahoos (64-50 overall, 26-30 in second half) remain four games back of the Biloxi Shuckers and now trail the M-Braves by three games in the chase for the second qualifying playoff spot.

This game marked the final time the M-Braves and Blue Wahoos played. Next season, the M-Braves are moving to Columbus, Georgia and into a revamped 98-year-old stadium on the riverfront to form a new franchise and Double-A affiliate for the Atlanta Braves.

Once again, Sunday became a scenario where an opportunity for a mid-game rally didn't happen and the M-Braves seized upon their chances to take the series 4-2.

Patrick Monteverde was set to make his second start Sunday, following his best outing of the season in a Tuesday win that snapped the team's six-game losing streak.

But Monteverde was summoned to rejoin Triple-A Jacksonville and the Blue Wahoos' pitching staff was further thinned.

The game started well for the Blue Wahoos. Andrew Pintar led off with a single, then scored on Jared Serna's RBI ground out.

Nathan Martorella blasted his 12th home run in the third inning for a 2-1 lead. After the M-Braves regained the lead on sacrifice fly and Bryson Horne's solo homer off Pensacola starter Tristan Steves, the Blue Wahoos had their chance to answer.

They loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half of the inning. But newcomer Josh Zamora hit a roller back to the M-Braves' pitcher Jhancarlos Lara, who went to the plate to trigger a pitcher-catcher-first base double play to end the inning.

The M-Braves then added two more runs in the fifth, another in the sixth and the Blue Wahoos had only two singles the rest of the way.

The Blue Wahoos' Paul McIntosh and Johnny Olmstead each had a pair of hits in the game, getting the bulk of the team's seven hits.

Stevens absorbed the loss on the mound after giving up three runs in four innings. Relievers Tyler Eckberg, Adam Laskey and Woo-Suk Go all yielded runs in relief.

The Blue Wahoos will have Monday off before traveling to Birmingham on Tuesday to begin a six-game trip against the Birmingham Barons.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos recognized 12 game-day employees Sunday in a special between innings event following the fifth inning.

The employees were Kimberly Kiesau (merchandise), Alex Nicholson, Patti Boone, Brad Coyley (ticketing), Cheryl Barnes, Frank Reno and Leroy Williams (operations), Cole Caldwell, Brody Caldwell (grounds), retired former Blue Wahoos executive president Bruce Baldwin and retired MLB pitcher and scouting director Kevin Saucier (MLB and scout liaison), plus "Big Time Tim" Mulroy, the Blue Wahoos' on-field emcee.

--- Sunday was the final day of the Manna Food Drive, an annual partnership with the Blue Wahoos and the local chapter of the Manna Food Bank which helps provide food and needy supplies to area residents in need.

--- The largest group of Sunday's various outings was Air Design Systems, Inc. in Pensacola, which had 150 guests on the Winn Dixie Party Deck in right field.

WHAT'S NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos vs. Birmingham Barons

WHEN: Tuesday through Sunday

WHERE: Regions Field, Birmingham, Ala.

TV: A livestream video broadcast is also available on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available on www.bluewahoos.com/radio and the MiLB App with Blue Wahoos broadcaster Erik Bremer on the road trip and calling the action in all six games.

FINAL HOMESTAND: Begins on Sept. 10 through Sept. 15 to close the season against the Montgomery Biscuits.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.bluewahoos.com and at the stadium box office on Tuesday-Friday this week.

