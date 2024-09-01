Lookouts One-Hit Barons; Win 1-0

September 1, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts pitching staff only allowed one hit in their 1-0 victory over the Birmingham Barons. Starting pitcher Chase Petty only allowed one hit in his seven innings of work and struck out eight batters.

While Petty was putting up zeroes, the Lookouts offense struggled to find its footing. Barons starter Tyler Schweitzer threw six shutout innings and held the Lookouts to four hits. The score remained tied at zero heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs and on a 2-1 count, Nick Northcut launched his league-leading 24th home run of the year off the Coca-Cola Bottle in center field to give the Lookouts the 2-1 lead. Northcut's home run was the team's first of the series.

In the eighth, reliever Trey Braithwaite walked two batters but got out of the jam to preserve the lead. Owen Holt closed it out in the ninth for his third save of the season.

On Tuesday, the team heads to Montgomery, Alabama for their last road trip of the season. They then return home on September 10th for the team's final homestand of 2024.

