Padres Announce Fort Wayne's Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The San Diego Padres have announced the 30-man Fort Wayne TinCaps roster for Opening Day 2024. Fort Wayne's roster features Ethan Salas, who MLB.com ranks as the top catching prospect in the sport, the top Padres prospect, and MLB's No. 8 prospect overall. The 17-year-old played in nine games with the TinCaps last August.

The 'Caps also have starting pitcher Dylan Lesko, MLB.com's top-rated right-handed pitching prospect for the Padres, who's additionally ranked as MLB.com's No. 9 righty prospect across all organizations and 53rd overall among all players. The 20-year-old made three regular season starts and one in the Midwest League Postseason with the TinCaps late last year.

Outfielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11) and left-handed starting pitcher Jagger Haynes (No. 23) are Fort Wayne newcomers rated by MLB.com as Top 30 Padres prospects as well.

Including Salas and Lesko, 23 of the 30 players on the roster have experience with the TinCaps. Last season's team was Fort Wayne's winningest in eight years and advanced to the Midwest League Postseason.

"We think we have a roster that's ready to compete at a high level," said TinCaps manager Mike Daly. "With the majority of our roster having played at Parkview Field before, the guys are excited to be back in the Fort Wayne community, and those here for the first time are eager to see what makes this place so special."

The TinCaps initially begin their 15th anniversary season on the road April 5 (6:05pm) versus the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

Opening Day at Parkview Field is coming up on Tuesday, April 9 (6:35pm) against the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. Before then, fans can get ready for the season with a pair of free events: Meet the Team Night on Wednesday, April 3 (5-8pm) and an Open House at Parkview Field on Saturday, April 6 (11am-1pm).

Tickets to all 66 TinCaps home games start at just $7 and can be purchased online at TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. The team's promotional schedule includes more than 30 postgame fireworks nights, celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more.

