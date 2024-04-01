Lugnuts Announce 2024 Roster, Led by Prospects Bolte and Simpson

LANSING, Mich. - No April fooling here: The Lansing Lugnuts' 2024 Opening Day roster will feature an offense anchored by five-tool talent Henry Bolte, the Oakland Athletics' second-round selection in the 2022 draft, and slugging first baseman Will Simpson, the Lugnuts announced today.

The roster, steered by second-year manager Craig Conklin, also includes 17 players with prior Lansing experience as well as players representing 10 states, Puerto Rico, and five additional countries: Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama and Venezuela.

MLB Pipeline ranks Bolte (pronounced "BOWL-tee") as the A's No. 2 outfield prospect and No. 12 overall prospect. He was selected 56th overall in 2022 from Palo Alto High School, where he led all California high schoolers with 13 home runs. Bolte spent the 2023 season with Single-A Stockton, where he slashed .257/.356/.421 in 112 games, collecting 17 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

The 20-year-old Bolte will be part of a Lansing outfield brimming with power potential, comprising returners Danny Bautista, Jr.; Brayan Buelvas; Jonny Butler; and T.J. Schofield-Sam and newcomer Cameron Masterman, who played 43 games last season with Double-A Midland.

The Lugnuts' 2024 infield is led by Simpson, the A's No. 2 first base prospect and No. 30 prospect, who impressed with a .319/.367/.543 line in his pro debut after he was drafted in the 15th round from Washington. Newcomer Dereck Salom, moving up from Single-A Stockton, joins returners Euribiel Ángeles, Colby Halter and Joshwan Wright to fill out the rest of the infield.

The Nuts' catching duties will be handled by the returning C.J. Rodriguez and Carlos Amaya alongside newcomer José Mujica, moving up from Stockton.

The trio will work with an experienced Lugnuts staff, thanks to returning starting pitchers Jacob Watters, Mitch Myers, Jake Garland, Jose Dicochea and James González in addition to returning relievers Hunter Breault, Jack Owen and Yehizon Sanchez.

Newcomers include 20-year-old 6-foot-7 southpaw Eduardo Rivera; Wander Guante, who twice was named a 2023 California League Pitcher of the Week; Luis Carrasco; Dylan Hall; Garrett Irvin; Colton Johnson; Grant Judkins and Blaze Pontes. Irvin and Pontes starred alongside Carrasco in the Stockton Ports' 2023 bullpen; both Johnson and Judkins are returning from missing all of 2023 due to injury; and Hall was signed after spending last season at the upper levels of the Mets' organization.

The 2024 Lugnuts first take the field on Wednesday, April 3, against Michigan State University in the 16th Crosstown Showdown. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative Spartan Green Lugnuts Jersey, presented by Delta Dental. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Single game tickets are on sale at the Jackson® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

