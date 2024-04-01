15 Midwest League Champions and Nine MLB Pipeline Top 30 Twins Prospects Highlight Kernels 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels have announced the Opening Day roster for the 2024 season.

Pitchers (17+4): Kyle Bischoff, Miguelangel Boadas, Darren Bowen (#29), Jordan Carr, C.J. Culpepper (#8), Alejandro Hidalgo (IL), Matt Gabbert (Full-IL), John Klein, A.J. Labas, Christian MacLeod, Zebby Matthews (#20), Juan Mendez, Juan Mercedes, Andrew Morris (#18), Jack Noble, Jose Olivares (IL), Connor Prielipp (#17, 60-IL), John Stankiewicz, Ricardo Valez, Jacob Wosinski, Gabriel Yanez.

Catchers (3): Nate Baez, Ricardo Olivar (#22), Dillon Tatum.

Infielders (6): Keoni Cavaco, Rubel Cespedes, Danny De Andrade (#14), Jay Harry, Luke Keaschall (#9), Jose Salas.

Outfielders (4): Willie Joe Garry Jr., Gabriel Gonzalez (#4/#76 MLB), Agustin Ruiz, Misael Urbina.

In total, 15 members of last season's Midwest League Championship roster return to Cedar Rapids. The Kernels begin their title defense on the road in Beloit Friday at 6:35.

The Kernels Opening Night for 2024 is Tuesday, April 9 at 6:35 PM vs. Dayton. Single-game tickets are on sale now. To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2024 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.

