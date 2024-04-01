Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Initial Roster for 2024

April 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are in town and ready to start the 2024 Midwest League season. The Milwaukee Brewers have sent a team full of prospects and players with playoff experience north from American Family Fields of Phoenix to start the season with the Timber Rattlers this week.

There are 32 players on the initial list of Manager Victor Estevez's team. The roster will need to be down to 30 active players by Friday when the Timber Rattlers are scheduled to start the season at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium against the Peoria Chiefs with a scheduled 6:40pm first pitch as Estevez begins his first season as the manager of the Timber Rattlers.

MLB Pipeline ranks six members of the Timber Rattlers as prospects on their list of Brewers Top 30 Prospects: Luis Lara (#9), Mike Boeve (#15), Luke Adams, (#16), Dylan O'Rae (#21), Jadher Areinamo (#23), and Patricio Aquino (#29).

There are thirteen members of the 2024 team who played parts of the 2023 season with the Timber Rattlers: Alexander Cornielle, Stiven Cruz, Miguel Guerrero, Edwin Jimenez, Matt Wood, José Acosta, Boeve, Jesús Chirinos, Ben Metzinger, Jheremy Vargas, Terence Doston, Eduarqui Fernández, and Lara. Areinamo made appearances with the Timber Rattlers in 2022.

Five members of Milwaukee's 2023 draft class are set to be Timber Rattlers this season. Boeve (2nd round), Tate Kuehner (7th round), Craig Yoho (8th round), Mark Manfredi (9th round), and Brett Wichrowski (13th round). Kuehner, Yoho, Manfredi, and Wichrowski were part of the Arizona Complex League Championship team in 2023 with Kuehner, Manfredi, and Wichrowski pitching in the playoff victory over the Rockies affiliate in the League's semifinal game.

Estevez, the Carolina League Manager of the Year in 2023, had eighteen members of this year's Wisconsin team on his Carolina Mudcats team last year. The Mudcats advanced to the Carolina League playoffs last season.

Initial 2024 Timber Rattlers:

Pitchers (17): Patricio Aquino, Will Childers, Alexander Cornielle, Chase Costello, Stiven Cruz, Brian Fitzpatrick, Miguel Guerrero, Edwin Jimenez, Tate Kuehner, Mark Manfredi, Jake Polancic, Yerlin Rodríguez, Will Rudy, Aaron Rund, Tyler Wehrle, Brett Wichrowski, and Craig Yoho

Catchers (3): Alejandro Rodríguez, Ramόn Rodríguez, and Matt Wood

Infielders (9): José Acosta, Luke Adams, Jadher Areinamo, Gregory Barrios, Mike Boeve, Jesús Chirinos, Ben Metzinger, Dylan O'Rae, and Jheremy Vargas.

Outfielders (3): Terence Doston, Eduarqui Fernández, and Luis Lara.

There are players from Canada, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and the United States with the Rattlers. The states represented include California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in action during Fan Fest on Wednesday, April 3 when the team practices on the field - weather permitting - at 12:30pm with a scrimmage scheduled for 2:00pm. Admission and parking are free. Game time for the home opener on Friday against Peoria set for 6:40pm.

