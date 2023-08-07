PaddleHeads What's on Deck

August 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - Your Missoula PaddleHeads are bucking their way through the second half, posting a 48-18 overall record. Speaking of bucking, we're finishing out a six-game series against the Billings Mustangs this week, and we're wrapping it all up with the Rodeo Day promotion of your cowboy dreams. Tickets are available online at

https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Tuesday, August 8th | Baseball Camp + FUNdraising with the PaddleHeads | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

PaddleHeads Baseball Camp is BACK! Session one runs this Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Campers ages eight to 13 will receive on-field instruction from PaddleHeads players and coaches, a camp t-shirt, lunch, and two GA tickets to Tuesday AND Wednesday night's games. Register your camper now on our website or at the following link: https://bit.ly/PHBaseballCamps_23.

Tuesday is FUNdraising Night with the PaddleHeads. Local Montana non-profits can sell tickets to Tuesday's game and keep 100% of the proceeds. Come out to help us give back to the community and have fun doing it!

Wednesday, August 9th | Baseball Camp + Woof Wednesday | 6:00 pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

We know how much you love WOOF WEDNESDAY, Missoula. Bring your furry friend and join us for this fan favorite promotion. Dogs are welcome at every Wednesday home game courtesy of Scheels and 104.5 The U.

Can't make the first session of PaddleHeads Baseball Camp? Use the link above to register for session two taking place on August 15th and 16th! Baseball Camp is brought to you by Sports Clips Haircuts.

Thursday, August 10th | Rodeo Day + Thirsty Thursday | 2:00 pm Gates, 3:00 First Pitch

We've partnered with the Western Montana Rodeo for RODEO DAY at the ballpark. Come for a game complete with rodeo-themed entertainment and indulge in $3 PBRs on THIRSTY THURSDAY while you're at it. Complete this epic afternoon by meeting us at the fairgrounds postgame to enjoy the rodeo alongside PaddleHeads players and staff! Rodeo Day is presented by Missoula Motor Company. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Park Side Credit Union and 96.3 The Blaze.

Flex Packs are still available for the 2023 season!

Customize your ballpark experience and enjoy discounted ticket prices by purchasing a 10-game flex pack, available at https://www.fevo.com/edp/Missoula-PaddleHeads-Flex-Pack-lBB2u1hp.

All 96 PaddleHeads Games in 2023 are Streamed on FloSports!

Contact: Madeline Schallmoser - Social Media and Marketing Intern | mschallmoser@gopaddleheads.com

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at https://flosports.link/41Xn4CL.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.