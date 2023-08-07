Jackalopes Mash Six Homers, 29 Hits in 27-Run Outburst

August 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes' streaky offense strikes again as their 27-piece on Sunday is the highest in the PBL this season. Most of the damage was done early, with the score 17-0 after three, and Ogden sent position players out to the mound by the fifth. Ron Washington Jr. homered twice with seven RBIs, along with long balls from Joe Johnson, Jaylen Hubbard, Jacob Cruce and Matt Golda. Johnson and Hubbard also added two doubles apiece. The Raptors had a loud day of offense of their own, with 18 hits and two six-run frames. Damian Henderson went yard twice for the visitors in the losing effort. Grand Junction makes it two out of three in this weekend set.

Rocky Mountain 9, Northern Colorado 8: Vibes Fend Off Comeback with Stroup Walk-Off

After Jackson Coutts got the Owlz off to an early lead, the Vibes poured it on and seemed as though they had the series decider in the bag with an 8-1 lead through three. An error, a wild pitch, and a Jake McMurray home run helped give them this advantage. The Owlz roared back late with run-scoring doubles in the sixth and seventh and tying the ballgame in the eighth. The game looked destined for a Knockout Round with Dusty Stroup up with two down in the bottom of the ninth, but his walk-off single off Cory Willis gave Vibes fans a sigh of relief as they win the series and move to 12-6 in the second half. Ethan Lopez of Rocky Mountain and Josh Glenn of the Owlz each drove in two runs on the afternoon, along with Coutts and McMurray.

Idaho Falls 5, Boise 2: Kohn Lifts Chukars to Highway Series Split

The latest edition of the Highway Series ends in a 3-3 split. Michael Kohn of the Chukars crushed a three-run homer in the first and his side kept its advantage throughout, with Kohn following up with a solo shot in the fourth for his seventh of the year. The Hawks cut the lead in half in the sixth through a walk and an infield single, but Bryant Bagshaw, Victor Rodriguez, and Brian Williams held them scoreless the rest of the way. Jordan Myrow added an RBI in the ninth. Both sides remain at the bottom of their respective divisions this half.

Billings 16, Missoula 2: Billings Bats Come Alive as Mustangs Take Series

The Mustangs took a huge series win over Missoula with a dominant performance. 14 runs in the first four frames were the difference, along with a rock-solid pitching performance from Cameron Repetti and his bullpen. John Michael Faile went yard twice, Alejandro Figueredo had a grand slam and Gabe Wurtz collected three hits and drove in three runs. This marks a much-needed series victory for the Mustangs over a powerhouse as they got after Dawson Day early and silenced their loaded lineup.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.