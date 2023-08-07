Chukars Fly High in Victory over Hawks

August 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars got a pair of home runs from Michael Kohn, en route to a 5-2 victory over the Boise Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

After dropping the first two games of the series in Boise, Idaho Falls entered Sunday's game, looking to scratch out a win before returning home.

Jorge Gonzalez got started for the Chukars on Sunday. He was looking to build off his 5.0 inning, five-run outing on Tuesday evening, where he helped his team win.

Boise countered with Brayden Spears on the mound. Spears was making his 11 start of the season for the Hawks.

Idaho Falls got the scoring started early in the top of the first inning, when Kohn knocked a three-run home run to left field for his sixth home run of the season, giving his team a 3-0 lead.

The Chukars punched again in the top of the fourth inning, thanks to Kohn's second home run of the game, giving them a 4-0 lead.

Boise retaliated in the bottom of the sixth inning, thanks to a bases-loaded walk from Ronnie Allen Jr. and an RBI single from Trevor Minder, cutting the Chukars lead to 4-2.

The score stayed the same until the top of the ninth inning, when Jordan Myrow gave Idaho Falls an insurance run, thanks to an RBI single to center field, scoring Marker Herron Jr. and putting the Chukars ahead 5-2.

Brian Williams came into the game in the ninth inning.

Then, with two outs and two runners on base, William struck out Tyler Jorgensen, picking up the save and giving the Chukars a 5-2 victory.

For Idaho Falls, Gonzalez picked up the win, going 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out four batters.

Spears was handed the loss for the Hawks, going 5.1 innings, and allowing four runs on four hits.

With the victory, Idaho Falls moved their record to 6-12 in the second half of the season and 21-45 overall.

Sunday's game brought the 2023 Highway Series to a close, with the Hawks winning the series 8-4.

The Chukars will return to action on Tuesday evening when they welcome the Glacier Range Riders to Melaleuca Field for the first time this year.

Make sure to arrive early on Tuesday, as fans in attendance will receive a Chukars Hawaiian Shirt, courtesy of Bingham Healthcare. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for season ticket holders) and the first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2023

Chukars Fly High in Victory over Hawks - Idaho Falls Chukars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.