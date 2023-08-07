Late Homer by Cruce Gives Jacks the Win in Pitchers' Duel

August 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







A strong day for both starting pitchers in Grand Junction saw one of the best duels on the mound so far in this PBL season. Chris Allen had six innings of work for the Jackalopes, recording no runs and 12 strikeouts while conceding just four hits, while Gerrit van Zijll posted five innings for the visiting Raptors, with two earned runs on two hits, and fanning seven. Matt Wong doubled in the bottom third to put the home team on the scoreboard, and Jaylen Hubbard had a sacrifice fly two innings later to extend a lead that would last until the top of the eighth when Nick Ultsch singled to bring two runners home and tie the game. The deadlock was broken in the bottom half of the inning, when Jacob Cruce hit a home run to give the Jacks the lead and, ultimately, the win. Grand Junction will bid for a second home series victory this week while Ogden tries to avoid having two series losses in a row on Sunday at 2:05 PM from Colorado.

Northern Colorado 6, Rocky Mountain 12: Vibes Blast Past Owlz to Extend Lead in Second-Half South Standings

Rocky Mountain had an important home win against state rivals Northern Colorado on Saturday, tying up the three-game series and positioning themselves two games above their rivals in the South Division Second Half standings. The Vibes got up and running with a two-run home run by Dusty Stroup in the bottom of the first. The Owlz scored three runs in the top third to take what would be their only lead in the game, before the Vibes slowly racked up runs, largely due to Ethan Lopez, with three RBIs, Jacob Barfield and Elvis Peralta, who each had two. Vibes pitchers also combined for eleven strikeouts in the game. Rocky Mountain will attempt to make it two home series wins in a row on Sunday, starting at 1:05 PM from UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs.

Missoula 6, Billings 2: Two-Homer Seventh Inning Gives PaddleHeads Home Win

Missoula has been one of the most consistent teams in the PBL season so far on both sides of the game, and Saturday's win against Billings was a prime display of that. The Mustangs scored first in the top of the third with a Connor Denning single, but a single by Jakob Guenther tied the game in the same inning. The seventh inning was very busy, first with Luke Fennelly scoring on an error to put Billings once again in the lead, but then both Guenther and McClain O'Connor had two-run homers to put Missoula in control of the game. Ryan Cash added an RBI in the following inning to wrap up the score. Both starting pitchers had a commendable day on the mound. Connor Schultz allowed just five hits and one earned run with two strikeouts in six innings of work. For Billings, Brandon McPherson had one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts before McLain Harris struck out four in an inning and two-thirds. Missoula now has the lead in the Second Half North Division standings, three games above Great Falls and Billings. After sweeping the Voyagers at home earlier in the week, the PaddleHeads will now try to get another home series win at the series finale against the Mustangs from 2:05 PM on Sunday, where Kids 12 and under get in free and its National Root Beer Float Day.

Boise 8, Idaho Falls 4: Hawks Take Series Lead Over Chukars

After dropping two out of three games in Idaho Falls, the Hawks went back west to Boise to host the Chukars, and now have a 2-0 home series lead and the chance to take this Highway Series. Idaho Falls struck first in the game, with runs right from the top of the first. Boise's bats woke up though, scoring six runs in the bottom of the second. Boise then managed the game well from the mound, as Ryley Widell and Evan Kowalski combined for 11 strikeouts. Kowalski, who earned his first save in the PBL this season, and Casey Dykstra recorded 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing no hits or runs to shut out the Chukars from the sixth and help Boise get the win. The Hawks now lead this week-long Highway Series 3-2 and aim for a home sweep of the Chukars Sunday at 1:05 PM when the Boise Papas Fritas host Kids 12 and under for free with a complimentary hot dog and a chance to run the bases after the game. Fans can also bring their dogs to the ballpark for Bark in the Park.

Glacier 5, Great Falls 1: Range Riders Score Early, Dominate on the Mound to Level Series

Glacier took the reins of the game early on Saturday, building a solid five-run lead by the top of the third that proved to be enough to beat Great Falls away. Christian Kirtley helped his side with two RBIs, both from singles, while the pitching squad for the Range Riders worked together to narrowly get a shutout. Noah Barros went six innings strong, with just four hits and no earned runs, fanning five, while Lyle Hibitts added two more strikeouts in just as many innings. Ben Fitzgerald also had a big day at the plate for the Range Riders, going 5-for-5 with a double. Anthony Herron, Jr. brought the highlight of the game for the Voyagers late in the night with a home run to left field to avoid the home shutout.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.