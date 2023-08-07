Boise Hawks Homestand

BOISE, ID: The Hawks welcome back the Glacier Range Riders for a three-game weekend series at Memorial Stadium.

Friday, August 11 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Intermountain Gas Company, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Friday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by Tim Swanson and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday, August 12 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Boise Hawks Baseball Card Set Giveaway (Tucanos Brazilian Grill); The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2023 Boise Hawks Baseball Card Set, thanks to Tucanos Brazilian Grill.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert by Tree City Soul and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Blitz the Bat Dog (Positive Pets Dog Training); Watch Blitz retrieve bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home games!

Sunday, August 13 vs. Glacier Range Riders

Gates Open: 12:00 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Sunday.

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

