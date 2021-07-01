PaddleHeads, Hawks Postponed Thursday Due to Weather Conditions
July 1, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
Missoula, MT. - As the PaddleHeads look to continue their winning streak against the Boise Hawks - Thursday's contest against Boise has been postponed due to field conditions from extended exposure to extreme weather conditions.
The two teams will make up Thursday's game with a doubleheader on Friday, July 2 with a postgame Independence Day fireworks display. Gates at 4:00pm, Game 1 at 5:00pm.
Join the PaddleHeads on Friday for Missoula's favorite annual Independence Day Fireworks display.
Tickets on sale now at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 - by calling, 543-3300 - in person at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins), or at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field Box Office on game day.
Fans who purchased tickets for Thursday's home game will receive a "rain check" and can exchange their tickets to any Sunday through Thursday home game during the 2021 season.
Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from July 1, 2021
- PaddleHeads, Hawks Postponed Thursday Due to Weather Conditions - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Thursday Night's Game Postponed Due to Weather Conditions - Rocky Mountain Vibes
- Mustangs Fall Short to Voyagers 4-3 - Billings Mustangs
- Hawks Bested by Missoula in First Game of Series - Boise Hawks
- PaddleHeads Cruise Past Hawks Winning Third Straight - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Solis Dazzles in Start, But Vibes Drop Series Opener to Grand Junction - Rocky Mountain Vibes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Missoula PaddleHeads Stories
- PaddleHeads, Hawks Postponed Thursday Due to Weather Conditions
- PaddleHeads Cruise Past Hawks Winning Third Straight
- Now Teeing Off: Paddle Beach Golf Club 2021
- PaddleHeads Hit Three Homers in Win over Raptors
- PaddleHeads Rally Past Raptors Late to Earn Victory