PaddleHeads, Hawks Postponed Thursday Due to Weather Conditions

Missoula, MT. - As the PaddleHeads look to continue their winning streak against the Boise Hawks - Thursday's contest against Boise has been postponed due to field conditions from extended exposure to extreme weather conditions.

The two teams will make up Thursday's game with a doubleheader on Friday, July 2 with a postgame Independence Day fireworks display. Gates at 4:00pm, Game 1 at 5:00pm.

Join the PaddleHeads on Friday for Missoula's favorite annual Independence Day Fireworks display.

Fans who purchased tickets for Thursday's home game will receive a "rain check" and can exchange their tickets to any Sunday through Thursday home game during the 2021 season.

