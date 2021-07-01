Hawks Bested by Missoula in First Game of Series

Missoula, MT - One big inning made the difference in the Boise Hawks 9-2 loss to the Missoula PaddleHeads at Ogren Park in Missoula Wednesday night.

Boise would start the game strong, taking advantage of an error by Missoula's first baseman, Nick Gatewood, to score the first run of the game in the top of the third.

With two outs, Myles Miller hit a spinner to first that Gatewood lost off his chest into foul territory, allowing the quick-moving Miller to reach first.

Jason Dicochea would follow with Boise's first hit of the game, a double that rattled off the right field fence to put Miller at third before he came home to score on a wild pitch during Christian Funk's at-bat.

The Hawks would double their lead in the fourth, getting a seeing eye single from Bo McClintock who made it all the way home after Myles Harris smashed a double to the opposite field, all of this again coming with two outs.

Matt Dallas would make it through five innings of two run baseball, but labored through a sixth inning that saw six Missoula runners cross the plate, including two that came home on Dean Nevarez's second homer of the game.

Luckily for Boise they didn't lose any ground on Ogden thanks to the Raptors Knock-Out round loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars, who have now won 12 straight games since coming back to walk-off the Hawks on June 17th.

Boise and Missoula will return to the ball field on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 in Montana. The Hawks will send right hander Jay Baggs to the mound, who picked up his first professional victory in his last outing.

