Mustangs Fall Short to Voyagers 4-3

July 1, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers (14-20) snatch game one away from the Billings Mustangs (12-22) 4-3 in a pivotal series for both sides.

It was a pitchers duel early between Cody Hacker for the Mustangs and Sean Hupp for the Voyagers. The only mistake Hacker made was a home run allowed to Jason Matthews to start the third inning. It was Matthews second long ball of the season that narrowly stayed fair inside the left field foul pole. After three innings of play, Voyagers led 1-0.

They scratched across another run in the fifth off the Nick Emanuel RBI single. Hacker finished the game allowing just two runs across 4 2/3 innings of work.

After Billings scored a run in the sixth inning, Great Falls answered right back with another. Matthews reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch to take the 3-1 lead.

They only held it for half an inning when the Mustangs scored two in the bottom of the seventh. It was highlighted by Marcus Scundrich doubling home Justin Pugh. Both made their Mustangs debuts tonight. In total, six Mustangs players on the field tonight were making their first appearances.

It would stay scoreless until the top of the ninth inning. After a few walks by Tyshaun Chapman, Troy Dixon drove home the go-ahead run on a groundout to first base to take a one run lead.

Mustangs got the leadoff runner on in the ninth. They had two chances to drive him home at second base but fell short 4-3.

Sean Hupp in his third start of the season, threw five innings of shutout baseball and struck out a season high five.

One note for Hupp, he allowed a leadoff single to Jalen Garcia in the first inning, he retired the next eleven Mustangs hitters before a Chris Salvey single in the fourth inning.

The Mustangs and the Voyagers meet again tomorrow for game two of a three game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

