Thursday Night's Game Postponed Due to Weather Conditions

July 1, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Thursday night's Rocky Mountain Vibes against the Grand Junction Rockies game has been postponed due to inclimate weather conditions in El Paso County and the area surrounding UCHealth Park. Tickets purchased for Thursday's game are redeemable for tomorrow night's Friday Night Independence Day Spectacular, with game time set for 6:30 PM, and fireworks to follow. Make-up date for Thursday's game is TBA.

