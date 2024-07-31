PaddleHeads Erase Early Deficit in Road Win

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3-game set on the road on Tuesday evening opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. This was Missoula's first visit to the Electric City. The PaddleHeads would face a challenge from the onset trailing by as many as 5 runs in the early going. Missoula would trim that lead over innings 3 through 5 however, getting within striking distance. Behind a rally in the 7th, the PaddleHeads would take their first lead of the game. A gutsy performance down the stretch from a Missoula reliever would also make a lead stand up.

A 4-run rally in the top of the 7th allowed the PaddleHeads to snag their first lead of the contest bringing their run total to 10. Rookie Catcher Carlos Perez would bring in an important run of insurance in the next inning as part of a night to remember at the plate with an RBI single making the score 12-10. Great Falls would push a run across in their half of the 8th to cut the deficit. Ethan Swanson would then hold down the fort from there in a 5-out save to preserve a 12-11 win over the Voyagers.

