Freddy And Huntz Lead Glacier To Win Over Billings

July 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







The Glacier Range Riders secured a 7-4 victory over the Billings Mustangs on Tuesday at Dehler Park.

The scoring began in the top of the second inning when Freddy Guilamo 's single on an 0-2 count put the Glacier Range Riders on the board.

Billings tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to right field by Dylan Leach.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Glacier Range Riders regained the lead. Gabe Howell doubled scoring Guilamo, and Chad Castillo hit a sacrifice fly, each driving in a run.

The Glacier Range Riders extended their lead to 7-1 in the sixth inning with a four-run burst. TJ Clarkson, in his pro debut, and Guilamo each contributed RBI singles, and Ben Fitzgerald capped the inning with a two-run homer to right field.

Jerry Huntzinger earned the win for the Glacier Range Riders, pitching four innings in relief. He allowed three hits and one unearned run, striking out five without issuing a walk. Shane Spencer took the loss for the Billings Mustangs, surrendering six runs on nine hits over five and two-thirds innings, with five strikeouts and no walks. Jared Engman had his first professional start for the Glacier Range Riders, giving up one run on five hits over three innings, with four strikeouts and no walks. Luke Cooper also appeared in relief.

The Glacier Range Riders collected 12 hits in the game. Guilamo led the offense, going 3-for-4, while Andy Atwood and Clarkson also had multiple hits.

The Billings Mustangs recorded nine hits, with Brendan Ryan, Casey Harford, and Gabe Wurtz each collecting two. Leach, Connor Denning, and Wurtz each drove in a run.

The Glacier Range Riders will face the Billings Mustangs again on Wednesday. First pitch in that contest is scheduled for 6:35 PM in Dehler Park.

