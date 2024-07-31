Yolo's Bullpen Steals Show After Early Offensive Explosions

On Tuesday night in Colorado Springs, the first of six games between the Rocky Mountain Vibes and the Yolo High Wheelers seemed destined to end in a football score as the Vibes led 8-7 after two innings. However, the High Wheelers bullpen shut the door in the remaining seven innings to prevail 12-8 at UCHealth Park.

Rocky Mountain starter Erik Johnson struggled with command early on, walking five Yolo batters and surrendering seven earned runs, causing manager Les Lancaster to turn to the bullpen after only one out recorded. Reliever Zach Ottinger forced a groundout and a strikeout to conclude the frame, but the Vibes were already trailing 7-0 after half an inning. Or so they thought.

Rocky Mountain got one back in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Ernie Yake, but that was only the start of the comeback.

In the bottom of the second, the Vibes returned the favor, scoring seven runs to grab their first lead of the night. High Wheelers starter Brandon Mitchell walked in a run following a six-pitch at-bat against newcomer Logan Willimas. Speaking of newcomers, former Oakland Baller Austin Davis drove in two runs with a single to reduce the margin to 7-4. Josh Day followed with a two-run double in the right center gap, bringing the game within one run. Then, two wild pitches from Yolo reliever Reed Garland allowed Yake and Day to score, putting Rocky Mountain up after two innings.

That's when the action-packed game came to a standstill in scoring, but not before the High Wheelers reclaimed the lead with a two-run double from Jose Gonzalez with two outs, followed by an RBI single from former Billings Mustang Alejandro Figueredo, putting Yolo up 10-8 after three and a half innings.

From that moment forward, the High Wheelers bullpen dominated, allowing only five hits, no runs, and nine strikeouts. Reed Garland, Jack Zalasky, Kris Anglin, and Connor Langrell shone, throwing a perfect combination of curveballs and fastballs to frustrate Vibes batters.

Yolo added two more runs in the ninth to put the last nail in Rocky Mountain's coffin, winning game one of the six-game series in the 'Springs.

