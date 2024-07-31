Missed Opportunites Cost Mustangs

July 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier ends a seven-game losing streak against the Mustangs with a 7-4 final score.

Both starting pitchers traded blows for four-plus innings.

Glacier starter Jared Engman, in his professional debut, goes six innings giving up one run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Shane Spencer gives up six runs on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five and two thirds innings.

Billings went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position this evening, while Glacier went 4 for 11.

In the second, Andy Atwood tripled to lead off the inning and came home on a RBI single by Freddy Guilamo with two outs to lead 1-0.

Mustangs catcher Dylan Leach hit his first professional home run in the bottom of the second, a no-doubter that sailed 417 feet to tie the game at 1-1.

In the top of the fifth, Guilamo hit a leadoff double, and scored on a Gabe Howell RBI double as Glacier took a 2-1 lead. Howell advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Chad Castillo sacrifice fly to lead 3-1.

Spencer reached the end of his night giving up a one-out double to Atwood and an RBI single by TJ Clarkson, while Guilamo knocked his third hit to score Clarkson to lead 5-1.

Ben Fitzgerald greeted Mustangs reliever Trevor Jackson from the bullpen swinging at a fastball on the first pitch to homer off the right-field foul pole to give Glacier a 7-1 lead.

Taylor Lomack singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. He then stole second to break the Mustangs career stolen base record with his 68th of his career. He scored with two outs as Gabe Wurtz reached on an error with two outs to make it 7-2.

Daniel Willie provided the Mustangs two scoreless innings giving up just two hits and struck out two batters. In his Mustangs debut, Dawson Lane also struck out two over an inning of work without allowing a run.

Lomack led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, while Brendan Ryan reached on an error by Gabe Howell, who threw the ball over the second-baseman Christian Kirtley's head attempting a double play, which allowed Lomack to reach third.

Connor Denning knocked home Lomack from third on a ground ball to first, where Ty Pennor stepped on the bag and tried to throw out Ryan at second, but he threw the ball too high and Ryan reached second safely.

Wurtz hit an RBI double to bring home Brendan Ryan and make it a 7-4 game, but Jacob Kline grounded out and Leach popped out to the shortstop Atwood to end the game.

Ethan McRae takes the mound for game two of the six-game series against the Range Riders. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on Flobaseball.TV.

